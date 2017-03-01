The Fenian Rebellion

The Fenian Rebellion

Very early on the morning of March 5th 1867, many thousands of young men, some of them well armed, others not, set off from Dublin towards the hills overlooking the village of Tallaght. The police noted that a large number of cars left the Combe and Kevin Street area for the countryside.

