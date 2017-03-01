'The excitement is unbelievable' - Hunt for Ireland's newest...
The hunt for Ireland's newest millionaire is continuing as the store where the winning ticket was sold has been revealed. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/the-excitement-is-unbelievable-hunt-for-irelands-newest-millionaire-as-winning-ticket-shop-is-revealed-35496333.html The staff at SuperValu in Knocklyon Shopping Centre celebrate as they sold the winning lottery ticket on Wednesday night for 12,849,224.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Tue
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
