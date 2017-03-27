Strike action: Huge disruption countr...

Strike action: Huge disruption countrywide as 'almost all' train and bus services cancelled

About 2,600 workers walked out last Friday following a dispute with Bus Eireann management over potential 30% pay cuts Rail passengers have been warned of major disruption to trains and DARTs this morning due to secondary picketing relating to the Bus Eireann strike.

Chicago, IL

