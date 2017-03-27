About 2,600 workers walked out last Friday following a dispute with Bus Eireann management over potential 30% pay cuts Rail passengers have been warned of major disruption to trains and DARTs this morning due to secondary picketing relating to the Bus Eireann strike. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/strike-action-huge-disruption-countrywide-as-almost-all-train-and-bus-services-cancelled-35581629.html http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35575767.ece/2507f/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-70c82d18-a822-4710-a269-d0c11973ddd5_I1.jpg Rail passengers have been warned of major disruption to trains and DARTs this morning due to secondary picketing relating to the Bus Eireann strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.