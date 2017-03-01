Stop the bus! Irish dad and daughter ...

Stop the bus! Irish dad and daughter gatecrash Oscars

There may not have been any Irish winners at Sunday's Oscars but a dad and daughter from Carlow definitely had luck on their side. During the 89th Academy Awards, passengers on an open-top bus tour of Hollywood received the surprise of a lifetime when they were unexpectedly guided through the Dolby Theatre, where the glitzy ceremony was taking place.

Chicago, IL

