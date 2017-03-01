Stop the bus! Irish dad and daughter gatecrash Oscars
There may not have been any Irish winners at Sunday's Oscars but a dad and daughter from Carlow definitely had luck on their side. During the 89th Academy Awards, passengers on an open-top bus tour of Hollywood received the surprise of a lifetime when they were unexpectedly guided through the Dolby Theatre, where the glitzy ceremony was taking place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Tue
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC