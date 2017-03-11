St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 11

The 51st St. Patrick's Day Parade took place in Downtown on Saturday almost a full week ahead of the actual holiday this coming Friday. Jameson, Brian, Jemma and Laura Moschel of Delhi wait for the parade.

