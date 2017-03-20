SIS Pitches to create Irish base for ...

SIS Pitches to create Irish base for first time

Irish-owned SIS Pitches is to create its first ever base in Ireland, creating eight new jobs immediately with more jobs to follow as it expands here. The company has never actually had a presence in Ireland but does have offices in the UK, Holland, the Middle East, Russia, Turkey and Angola.

Chicago, IL

