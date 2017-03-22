Sinn Fein says opposes extension to N...

Sinn Fein says opposes extension to Northern Ireland government talks

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Northern Ireland's largest nationalist party Sinn Fein will oppose any extension to next week's deadline to form a new government and any attempt to return to direct British rule of the province, its president Gerry Adams said on Wednesday. Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams speaks during an interview with Reuters at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland March 9, 2017.

Chicago, IL

