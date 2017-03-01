SHOW: Seven Drunken Nights, the story...

SHOW: Seven Drunken Nights, the story of The Dubliners

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

One of a kind theatre show Seven Drunken Nights telling the story of Irish folk legends The Dubliners will be in town on Sunday March 19. The career of the Dubliners spanned more than 50 years and this show will take you on a musical journey through time, transporting you back to O 'Donoghue's pub, TV appearances and famous scenes in their 50 year career. Creator and co-producer Ged Graham said: "Both myself and fellow cast member Billy Barton were born and raised in The Liberties in Dublin and grew up listening to The Dubliners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Fri Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,311,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC