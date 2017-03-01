SHOW: Seven Drunken Nights, the story of The Dubliners

One of a kind theatre show Seven Drunken Nights telling the story of Irish folk legends The Dubliners will be in town on Sunday March 19. The career of the Dubliners spanned more than 50 years and this show will take you on a musical journey through time, transporting you back to O 'Donoghue's pub, TV appearances and famous scenes in their 50 year career. Creator and co-producer Ged Graham said: "Both myself and fellow cast member Billy Barton were born and raised in The Liberties in Dublin and grew up listening to The Dubliners.

