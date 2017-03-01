SFA National Small Business Awards 2017 Ireland, news for Ireland, Business,Ireland,
Ventec are celebrating today after wining the Overall Small Firms Association National Small Business Award 2017. Winners were selected from over 500 applications received for the 2017 programme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Tue
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC