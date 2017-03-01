Sex abuse survivor quits pope's commission to protect minors

A founding member of a three-year-old commission set up by Pope Francis to protect minors from sexual abuse in the Catholic Church has quit, accusing the Vatican of "stonewalling" the commission. As CBS News correspondent Seth Doane reports, it is a very public blow to the Vatican on a very sensitive issue, and at the center of it all is a victim of sex abuse who says there's cultural resistance to change in the church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.