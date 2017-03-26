Se na Kerslake's making a name for herself
With her starring role in the dark dramedy "A Date for Mad Mary," Irish actress Sena Kerslake is on the verge of a breakout moment. In the Darren Thornton -directed pic, which screened Friday night at the Somerville Theatre as part of the annual Irish Film Festival, the 24-year-old actress plays a young woman who attempts to reconnect with friends and find a date to her best friend's wedding - all the while struggling with the temporal and emotional toll of a life-changing stint behind bars.
