Se na Kerslake's making a name for herself

With her starring role in the dark dramedy "A Date for Mad Mary," Irish actress Sena Kerslake is on the verge of a breakout moment. In the Darren Thornton -directed pic, which screened Friday night at the Somerville Theatre as part of the annual Irish Film Festival, the 24-year-old actress plays a young woman who attempts to reconnect with friends and find a date to her best friend's wedding - all the while struggling with the temporal and emotional toll of a life-changing stint behind bars.

