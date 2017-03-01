Scale of Brexit 'isn't registering' in Ireland, says Bertie Ahern
The former Taoiseach said that, in his view, the reality of how much Ireland will be affected does not seem to have sunk in here just yet. "Now in fairness the Taoiseach was out meeting all the right people last week and yesterday, so I give him credit for that," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BreakingNews.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb 28
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC