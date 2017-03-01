Public invited to union meeting on bus service closures
Route 7, Clonmel to Dublin, Route 21 Athlone to Westport and Route 33 Dublin to Derry are all set to close. The NBRU and SIPTU are due to go on an indefinite strike from Monday - affecting more than 100,000 passengers daily.
