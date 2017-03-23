Prospect of a united Ireland is inevitable
Growing up in Belfast at the tail end of the Troubles, the so called "Irish question" always seemed a hypothetical one. The Good Friday Agreement was seen as answering the question of whether the island of Ireland could be reunited once and for all, establishing as it did that Northern Ireland would only rejoin the South if a majority of citizens voted in a referendum or plebiscite for the option.
