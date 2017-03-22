Pro-Israel professor withdraws from Ireland summit over Richard Falk controversy

The conference debating Israel's right to exist will feature a number of ardent critics of the Jewish state, including Israeli anti-Zionist historian llan Pappe and Professor Oren Ben-Dor. A British professor scheduled to speak at a conference debating Israel's right to exist has withdrawn from the event after a writer who has endorsed a book espousing antisemitic conspiracy theories was added to the billing, The Jewish Chronicle reported Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.