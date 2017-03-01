Preview: Ireland's Druid Brings 'The Beauty Queen of Leenane' to UMS in March
Druid, the famed theater company from Galway, Ireland, which made its acclaimed UMS debut in 2011 with The Cripple of Inishmaan, returns with a new production of Martin McDonagh's dark comedy The Beauty Queen of Leenane. As tragically funny as it is horrific, this brilliantly subversive play takes place in an economically depressed Irish village in the early 1990s, with a vicious and relentless war of wills between a manipulative, aging mother, Mag, and her plain and lonely 40-year-old daughter, Maureen.
