Preliminary results for Phovia in the treatment of Canine Chronic...

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 27, 2017 -- Klox Technologies Limited, a subsidiary of Klox Technologies Inc. has announced that the European College of Veterinary Surgeons has accepted their poster presentation concerning Phoviaa : "KLOX BioPhotonic System, a promising innovative approach to canine Chronic Otitis Externa: preliminary report of a randomized controlled clinical trial." Phovia a is a first-in-class, proprietary treatment using a topical photo converter in conjunction with a multi-LED light to create hyper-pulsed multi-wavelength fluorescent light.

