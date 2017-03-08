Pregnant woman and two toddlers killed in devastating fire at...
A 'heavily pregnant' woman and two toddlers have died after a fire at a women's refuge on International Women's Day. The fatal blaze broke out at an apartment complex in the Clondalkin area of west Dublin, Ireland, at around 2.30am today.
