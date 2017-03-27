Pope Francis will 'do everything he can' to visit Ireland next year
Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Prefect of the Holy See's Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, said it is hoped the Pope will attend the church's World Meeting of Families in Dublin in August 2018. "If the Pope is possibly able to be there, and circumstances around the world permit him to be able to go there, I'm sure he will do everything he possibly can, at least that's what he has expressed, to be there," the cardinal said.
