Pope Francis will 'do everything he can' to visit Ireland next year

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Prefect of the Holy See's Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, said it is hoped the Pope will attend the church's World Meeting of Families in Dublin in August 2018. "If the Pope is possibly able to be there, and circumstances around the world permit him to be able to go there, I'm sure he will do everything he possibly can, at least that's what he has expressed, to be there," the cardinal said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.