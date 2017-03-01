Point to point success for AMB Racing of Milborne Port

Annabelle Bacon who has set up her own racing yard AMB Racing at Milborne Port was delighted when she got her first winner at Great Trethew in Cornwall on Sunday 26th February. Little Billy Boy, who is owned by John Collis and his daughter Lynne Hunt and was ridden by Matt Hampton, won the 4, 5 and 6year olds maiden over 2m4f.

