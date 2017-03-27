Pat Shortt is the real Ting

Fresh from the UK, Australian and US tours of his award-winning show, Selfie, Pat Shortt returns with a brand new show, How's Tings, coming to the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel on April 1. In his inimitable high energy anarchic style of performance Pat brings his unique comic look at every day Irish characters and turns the normal to abnormal. In How's Tings, Pat introduces us to a variety of new characters, such as Eugene, the chairman of the local drama committee and every other committee in the parish who shares with us his mundane insight into parish politics; and Sr Eucharia with her hilarious look at religious life in small town Ireland.

