On-the-run terror suspect McLaughlin arrested in Republic of Ireland

Detectives from An Garda Siochana have today arrested Damien McLaughlin under a European Arrest Warrant as part of a joint intelligence-led operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland. The 40 year old is charged with offences in connection with the murder of prison officer David Black.

Chicago, IL

