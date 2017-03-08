On the grapevine: St Patrick's Day Ti...

On the grapevine: St Patrick's Day Tipples to Say 'Slainte!'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

Whether you have Irish roots or not, St Paddy's Day is a perfect excuse to imbibe the Irish spirit and dabble in some Gaelic fun. The weekend of roistering kicks off on the Friday with music, dancing and feasting, then there's a sporting chance the green shirts may be heading for glory in the rugby Six Nations on the Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,464,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC