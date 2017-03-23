New record for contactless payments in Ireland
Contactless payments are surging in popularity as Irish consumers are making more than three million contactless payments with Visa debit cards every week, according to research released today. Usage has almost tripled since the end of March 2016 with weekly transactions jumping from 1.3 million contactless payments per week to just over 3 million payments at the end of last year.
