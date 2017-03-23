New record for contactless payments i...

New record for contactless payments in Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Business World

Contactless payments are surging in popularity as Irish consumers are making more than three million contactless payments with Visa debit cards every week, according to research released today. Usage has almost tripled since the end of March 2016 with weekly transactions jumping from 1.3 million contactless payments per week to just over 3 million payments at the end of last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,716 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC