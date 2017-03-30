National fertility centre of excellence opens in Cork Technology, news for Ireland, Ireland,Medtech,
Irish-owned Waterstone Clinic, formerly known as Cork Fertility Centre, has opened a state-of-the-art national centre of excellence at Lotamore House in Cork. The 13,000 sq ft advanced fertility unit features a world-class laboratory with the latest embryology technology.
