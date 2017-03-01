Nation in shock at news of JFK's assa...

Nation in shock at news of JFK's assassination

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Just months before his death, President Kennedy visited Ireland, bringing much-needed hope and glamour - but news of his tragic death in Dallas plunged the countryinto mourning In the recent Hollywood biopic, Jackie, there is a scene that shows John F Kennedy's newly bereaved widow on November 22, 1963, talking to a group of advisers known as the 'Irish Mafia'. "We need to have the Irish Cadets," she says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Fri Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,323,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC