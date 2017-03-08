Murphy declares Peaky to be `some of the best writing'
"It is some of the best writing I have come across, and I never expected to revisit a character like that over and over, " Irish actor Cillian Murphy declares as filming of the BBC 2 series Peaky Blinders resumes. " It will be about 30 hours of television when we have finished and to shine a light into all these weird parts of the character's psyche that you would never ever get in the compressed version of a feature film or even a play, that is an extraordinary gift, " the actor tells The Guardian today.
