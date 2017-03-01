Mobile Technologies to hire 150 'talented' tech staff at new European HQ in Ireland
Some 150 jobs are to be created a a new contact centre for Mobile Technologies Inc over the next three years. http://www.independent.ie/business/jobs/mobile-technologies-to-hire-150-talented-tech-staff-at-new-european-hq-in-ireland-35493038.html Some 150 jobs are to be created a a new contact centre for Mobile Technologies Inc over the next three years.
