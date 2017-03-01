Mass grave at former Irish Catholic o...

Mass grave at former Irish Catholic orphanage confirmed by investigators

A statue of the Virgin Mary adorns the site of a mass grave for children who died in the Tuam mother and baby home in Tuam, County Galway, Ireland. A mass grave containing the remains of babies and young children has been discovered at a former Catholic orphanage in Ireland, government-appointed investigators announced Friday in a finding that offered the first conclusive proof following a historian's efforts to trace the fates of nearly 800 children who perished there.

