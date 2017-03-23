Martin McDonagha s a Inishmaana dark ...

Martin McDonagha s a Inishmaana dark comedy hurts so good in Torrance

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Nick Jordan Bell, Shirley Hatton, Kawika Aguilar and Alberie Rachele Hansen, from left, in “The Cripple of Inishmaan” When: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through April 23. . Sticks and stones can break our bones, but words hurt more, in Martin McDonagh's dark comedy “The Cripple of Inishmaan.” The sticks and stones are wielded by these all-too-human characters, but the more-damaging cruelty is in what they say to one another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC