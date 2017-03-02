Joe Hurley's 19th Annual All-Star Irish Rock Revue Hits The Highline
Joe Hurley's 19th Annual All-Star Irish Rock Revue returns to Highline Ballroom for one-night-only, Sat March 11th ! For 19 years, NYC singer-songwriter-actor Joe Hurley has saluted his Irish heritage with a blazing musical extravaganza that celebrates Ireland's musical gifts to the world. The All-Star Irish Rock Revue has long been a beloved NYC institution-performing to sold out audiences at Bowery Ballroom, Webster Hall, Lincoln Center & since 2010 at Highline Ballroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Tue
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a...
|Oct '16
|Ladylake
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC