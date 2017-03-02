Joe Hurley's 19th Annual All-Star Irish Rock Revue Hits The Highline

Joe Hurley's 19th Annual All-Star Irish Rock Revue returns to Highline Ballroom for one-night-only, Sat March 11th ! For 19 years, NYC singer-songwriter-actor Joe Hurley has saluted his Irish heritage with a blazing musical extravaganza that celebrates Ireland's musical gifts to the world. The All-Star Irish Rock Revue has long been a beloved NYC institution-performing to sold out audiences at Bowery Ballroom, Webster Hall, Lincoln Center & since 2010 at Highline Ballroom.

