Jailed Irishman Ibrahim Halawa urged to end hunger strike
Mr Halawa's trial along with hundreds of others was adjourned for a 20th time in Cairo as Irish officials seek permission to send in their own doctor to assess the young man's health. "I urge him in the strongest possible terms not to pursue such a course of action, and to protect his health in every possible way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb 28
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC