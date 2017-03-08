'It was two years of absolute torment' - Immigration charges...
IMMIGRATION and work permit charges were dismissed against two Irish fishermen who used a marine agent to hire Filipino sailors to work on their Cork-based trawler. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/it-was-two-years-of-absolute-torment-immigration-charges-dismissed-against-two-irish-fishermen-who-hired-filipino-sailors-35513223.html The fishermen have denied charges before Cork District Court lodged following a Garda investigation into the use of migrant or non-EU workers within the Irish fishing industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
