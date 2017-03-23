Irishman caught up in London terror s...

Irishman caught up in London terror saw 'body after body' mown down by attacker

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Emergency personnel on Westminster Bridge, close to the Palace of Westminster, London, after at least two people have died after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster, mowing down pedestrians then stabbing a policeman before he was shot by armed officers. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire An Irishman caught up in the London terror attack has spoken of seeing "body after body" of those mown down by the attacker's car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,826 • Total comments across all topics: 279,777,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC