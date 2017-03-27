Irish maternity system 'is like a pro...

Irish maternity system 'is like a production line'

Philomena Canning, chair of Midwives for Choice in Ireland, said: "This is the second time Ireland's industrialised system of maternity care has been criticised by an international body." Stock photo The need for an overhaul of the "over-medicalised" system of care in Irish maternity services has been supported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe.

Chicago, IL

