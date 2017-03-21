Irish heritage on parade in Newton

Irish heritage on parade in Newton

The green was from the attire of the people young and old who came out for the 14th Annual Sussex County Saint Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 18. Parade revelers along with a lively roster of bands, dancers and floats celebrated Irish heritage and lore. And, as usual, you did not have to be Irish to participate.

