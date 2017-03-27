Irish comedy duo's act makes you the star

The Irish hip hop improv duo of Rob Hamilton and Sam Wilson are making it up as they go along and about to make every day Melburnians "the heroes of the show" in Life + Rhymes . They stormed the stage at the Comedy Festival's Opening Night Comedy All Star Supershow on Wednesday and are about to do a month long run until April 23 at The Famous Spiegeltent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.