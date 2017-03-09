#Irexit: It's make your mind up time for the Irish Republic.
Down South, the mood has changed from believing Brexit would never happen, seeing it happen, a realization of the change that brings to the Republic's economic outlook. It needs to decide on its best options going forward, and soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slugger O'Toole.
Comments
Discussions
