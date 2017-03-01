In 1946, this speech heralded the Cold War

On March 5, 1867, the Fenian Rebellion took place in Ireland as thousands of members of the Irish Republican Brotherhood launched an attempt at overthrowing British rule; the poorly-organized rising was swiftly put down by British and Irish authorities. This is a historical illustration of Fenian prisoners, shown under British guard, being taken to Mountjoy Prison, 1867, Dublin, Ireland.

