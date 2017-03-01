In 1946, this speech heralded the Cold War
On March 5, 1867, the Fenian Rebellion took place in Ireland as thousands of members of the Irish Republican Brotherhood launched an attempt at overthrowing British rule; the poorly-organized rising was swiftly put down by British and Irish authorities. This is a historical illustration of Fenian prisoners, shown under British guard, being taken to Mountjoy Prison, 1867, Dublin, Ireland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb 28
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC