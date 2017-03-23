'I still think it's like a dream' - D...

'I still think it's like a dream' - Dublin shop left in shock as...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

'I still think it's like a dream' - Dublin shop left in shock as former US President Bill Clinton pops in unannounced Former US President Bill Clinton visiting the Kilkenny Design Shop today on Dublin's Nassau St Former US President Bill Clinton visiting the Kilkenny Design Shop today on Dublin's Nassau St Former US President Bill Clinton visiting the Kilkenny Design Shop today on Dublin's Nassau St Former US President Bill Clinton visiting the Kilkenny Design Shop today on Dublin's Nassau St Former US President Bill Clinton visiting the Kilkenny Design Shop today on Dublin's Nassau St Former US President Bill Clinton visiting the Kilkenny Design Shop today on Dublin's Nassau St Former US President Bill Clinton visiting the Kilkenny Design Shop today on Dublin's Nassau St 'I still think it's like a dream' - Dublin shop left in shock as former US President Bill Clinton pops in unannounced ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,820,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC