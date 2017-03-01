Hunt is on as one winner scoops a 12....

Hunt is on as one winner scoops a 12.9m Lotto jackpot prize

11 hrs ago

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin but details of the store where it was bought have not yet been confirmed. The largest ever Irish Lotto jackpot was won in June 2008 by a syndicate of 16 quarry workers in County Carlow who scooped 18.9 million between them.

Chicago, IL

