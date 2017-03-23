How Irish seamen were abandoned by our government to face Nazi brutality
Earlier this week, some files were released from the British National Archives at Kew. These revealed details of the compensation paid to the families of British airmen who had been executed by the Gestapo after a mass escape from Stalag Luft III: the German camp that became famous because of the movie 'The Great Escape'.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb 28
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
