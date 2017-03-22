A fresh search for the missing crew of Rescue 116 is expected to be carried out tomorrow with the hope of establishing whether the three missing men are with the wreckage. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/hopes-rise-that-bodies-of-missing-rescue-116-crew-could-be-recovered-35557287.html A fresh search for the missing crew of Rescue 116 is expected to be carried out tomorrow with the hope of establishing whether the three missing men are with the wreckage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.