Gardai arrest man wanted in connection with murder of Northern Irish prison officer
Damien Joseph McLaughlin from Co Tyrone, was arrested alongside another man in Co Donegal following a joint operation between the PSNI and gardai. Mr McLaughlin was due to stand trial this month on charges that include aiding and abetting David Black's murder last month but fled while on bail.
