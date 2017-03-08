From Ireland to Afghanistan: Cartoon ...

From Ireland to Afghanistan: Cartoon Saloon's Nora Twomey on...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

What connects a female animator from Cork, Ireland, who grew up on a farm with six siblings, with a 12-year-old girl from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan who supports her family against all odds? In "The Breadwinner," Cartoon Saloon's latest film that will be released in 2017, animator and director Nora Twomey finds a way to adapt Deborah Ellis' gripping book to her studio's signature style of blending captivating art with the resilience and humanity that ties us all, regardless of our geographic location. Produced by Angelina Jolie, "The Breadwinner" tells the story of young Parvana in Afghanistan, who disguises herself as a boy after the Taliban sends her father to jail, so she can work to support her mother and sister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,898 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC