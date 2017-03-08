From Ireland to Afghanistan: Cartoon Saloon's Nora Twomey on...
What connects a female animator from Cork, Ireland, who grew up on a farm with six siblings, with a 12-year-old girl from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan who supports her family against all odds? In "The Breadwinner," Cartoon Saloon's latest film that will be released in 2017, animator and director Nora Twomey finds a way to adapt Deborah Ellis' gripping book to her studio's signature style of blending captivating art with the resilience and humanity that ties us all, regardless of our geographic location. Produced by Angelina Jolie, "The Breadwinner" tells the story of young Parvana in Afghanistan, who disguises herself as a boy after the Taliban sends her father to jail, so she can work to support her mother and sister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb 28
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC