Father-of-two 'stabbed mother of children after relationship went sour' - murder trial hears

A father-of-two stabbed the mother of his children to death after he "battered" down her front door and attacked her and her brother in her kitchen, it has been alleged. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/fatheroftwo-stabbed-mother-of-children-after-relationship-went-sour-murder-trial-hears-35493336.html A father-of-two stabbed the mother of his children to death after he "battered" down her front door and attacked her and her brother in her kitchen, it has been alleged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.