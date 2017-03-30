EU readies cash to help Ireland cut e...

EU readies cash to help Ireland cut energy dependence on UK

Two big Irish energy projects designed to reduce dependence on Britain are set to benefit from EU funding as the bloc steps up efforts to support the country with the most to lose when its bigger neighbour quits the European Union. Brexit has cast doubt over the security of the gas Ireland imports from Britain, which supplies 60 percent of its needs.

