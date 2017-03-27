Entries due April 1 for Red John & Ma...

Entries due April 1 for Red John & Maven Trot

WEST CORK, Ireland The conditions and rules are posted for the Red John Memorial and the new Maven Trotters Derby that will be held August 19 and 20 in picturesque Cork. This special tribute to the late "Red" John O'Donovan in 2017 will see all records be broken with prize money in excess of 90,000.

Chicago, IL

