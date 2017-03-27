Entries due April 1 for Red John & Maven Trot
WEST CORK, Ireland The conditions and rules are posted for the Red John Memorial and the new Maven Trotters Derby that will be held August 19 and 20 in picturesque Cork. This special tribute to the late "Red" John O'Donovan in 2017 will see all records be broken with prize money in excess of 90,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb 28
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC