Ed Sheeran's 'Divide': Superlatives f...

Ed Sheeran's 'Divide': Superlatives for All 16 Tracks on the Album

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

After almost two months of hyping fans up about his third album, Ed Sheeran delivered Divide on March 3 to the delight of Sheerios around the world. The 16-song LP may be the most diverse of Sheeran's discography, with the British singer-songwriter trying out new sounds and getting vulnerable in his lyrics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Fri Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,318,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC