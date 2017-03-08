EastEnders' Irish series is 'a dark t...

EastEnders' Irish series is 'a dark thriller'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RTE.ie

EastEnders ' Shane Richie has said that while he and co-star Jessie Wallace are playing their Albert Square characters Kat and Alfie in their new Irish series Redwater , the show is a "dark psychological thriller" - and far removed from the soap's infamous 1997 visit to Ireland. The eagerly-awaited six-episode series, which was filmed in Dunmore East, Co Waterford and Co Wicklow over five months last year, is due to premiere on BBC and RT in May. It tells the story of what happens when Kat and Alfie visit the Kellys and Dolans in the fictional Irish village of Redwater in search of Kat's long-lost son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,474,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC