EastEnders' Irish series is 'a dark thriller'
EastEnders ' Shane Richie has said that while he and co-star Jessie Wallace are playing their Albert Square characters Kat and Alfie in their new Irish series Redwater , the show is a "dark psychological thriller" - and far removed from the soap's infamous 1997 visit to Ireland. The eagerly-awaited six-episode series, which was filmed in Dunmore East, Co Waterford and Co Wicklow over five months last year, is due to premiere on BBC and RT in May. It tells the story of what happens when Kat and Alfie visit the Kellys and Dolans in the fictional Irish village of Redwater in search of Kat's long-lost son.
